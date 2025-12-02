Zurich names two to leadership roles

Zurich North America announced Tuesday that it has appointed former Everest National Insurance executive Tom Morelli as U.S. head of energy, a new unit within its specialties business.

In the newly created role, Mr. Morelli, who is based in New York, will shape the technical and strategic direction of the new U.S. energy unit in addition to the marine portfolio.

Mr. Morelli was most recently senior vice president at Everest. Before that he held various leadership roles related to energy at Global Special Risks and American International Group.

Also, Jim Villa was named global head of accident and health at Zurich Specialties.

Mr. Villa was most recently senior vice president of A&H strategy and distribution at Arch Insurance.

Before that he held various A&H leadership roles at The Hartford, Chubb, Aon and AIG.