Zurich launches multinational policy analysis tool

Zurich Insurance Group on Wednesday launched Zurich Program IQ, a tool designed to increase contract certainty of multinational insurance programs across multiple regions, jurisdictions, languages and currencies.

The tool analyzes sublimits within multinational policies, highlighting discrepancies between local policies and the master policy.

It currently analyses property natural catastrophe coverage and will be expanded to additional areas in the future.

Zurich Program IQ was developed in-house and is used by Zurich’s underwriters.