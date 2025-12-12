Zurich launches data center insurance program

Zurich North America announced that it is launching an insurance package for data center construction, providing builders risk, parametric and operational coverage.

Data Center Project Guard will be offered to new projects beginning Jan. 1, 2026, said Patrick McBride, Dallas-based head of construction property for Zurich North America.

The builders risk coverage includes Zurich’s existing coverage, which provides up to $2 billion of capacity, along with extra coverage for climate control system failure, transit and other supply chain coverages.

The parametric portion of the policy covers non-physical rain- and wind-related losses up to an average daily loss of $50,000 and an aggregate of $1 million. Additional limits and perils can be added, including heat, cold, snow, heat index – which includes humidity – and air quality – which includes wildfire smoke and smog.

The operational part of the policy, which is optional, provides up to 12 months of property coverage post-construction to bridge the gap between opening a part of a data campus and having the whole campus operational.

“The biggest issue that we hear from our clients and brokers is that gap in cover between when the builders risk coverage ends and when the property (cover) is supposed to start,” Mr. McBride said.