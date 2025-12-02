Zestimates no longer flooded with climate data

Following a flurry of complaints, Zillow has stopped publishing climate risk ratings for sales listings that show the likelihood of properties being impacted by extreme weather, according to the New York Times.

The feature introduced by the real estate listings site in 2024 used data from risk-modeling company First Street to forecast which homes are most vulnerable to floods, wildfires, wind, extreme heat and poor air quality, as climate conditions pose an increasing risk to properties.

The change came into effect in November following complaints from the California Regional Multiple Listing Service regarding the accuracy of the risk models.

“Displaying the probability of a specific home flooding this year or within the next five years can have a significant impact on the perceived desirability of that property,” Art Carter, the listing service’s CEO, told the newspaper.

Sales listings on Zillow now link users to First Street’s website instead, where they can manually find climate risk scores for specific properties. First Street data shows that millions more properties are at risk of flooding compared to government estimates.