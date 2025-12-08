Your Ford Fiesta is not Fort Knox

Record scratch for those driving around listening to holly jolly holiday favorites, cleverly stashing those wrapped gifts in your trunk: unless you have adequate and appropriate insurance coverage, you may be at a loss if the Grinch steals your kid’s new iPad.

A new GoCompare.com survey found that 11% of people in Great Britain plan to store presents in their trunks this season. Most households stick to traditional hiding spots — cupboards and wardrobes (40%), under the bed (17%), under the tree (16%), or simply not bothering to hide them at all (20%) — and another 10% outsource the problem entirely, storing gifts at someone else’s house, according to the survey conducted by the insurance comparison site.

And while this survey was conducted across the pond, those in the United States should listen to the festive buzzkill. As explained by GoCompare.com experts, car or home insurance policies may not be on your side, especially for those higher-cost items, and deductibles could be an issue.