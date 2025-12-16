Washington to consider expanding PTSD presumption to jail employees

Washington lawmakers will be considering a bill that would broaden workers compensation coverage for post-traumatic stress disorder among employees at local correctional facilities, extending presumptive benefits given to most first responders and registered nurses in the state.

S.B. 5882, prefiled Monday, would presume that PTSD suffered by local correctional facility workers is an occupational disease, provided the condition develops after at least 90 consecutive days of employment in Washington.

Employers could rebut it by a preponderance of the evidence, and claims tied directly to disciplinary actions, performance evaluations, layoffs, or other good-faith employment decisions would remain excluded.

The measure would also extend coverage beyond active employment. Former correctional facility workers could qualify for the presumption for up to five years after leaving the job, depending on their length of service, a provision designed to account for the delayed onset of PTSD symptoms.

If enacted, the legislation would take effect Jan. 1, 2027.