US probes reports Waymo self-driving cars illegally passed school buses

(Reuters) — A U.S. agency said on Thursday it has asked Waymo to answer more questions after Texas officials said the Alphabet unit’s self-driving vehicles had illegally passed school buses 19 times in recorded incidents since the start of the school year.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a probe in October after an incident in Georgia in which a Waymo car did not remain stationary when approaching a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop arm deployed.

In a November 20 letter posted by NHTSA, the Austin Independent School District said five incidents occurred in November after Waymo said it had made software updates to resolve the issue and asked the company to halt operations around schools during pick-up and drop-off times until it could ensure the vehicles would not violate the law.

“We cannot allow Waymo to continue endangering our students while it attempts to implement a fix,” a lawyer for the school district wrote, citing one incident involving a Waymo that was “recorded driving past a stopped school bus only moments after a student crossed in front of the vehicle, and while the student was still in the road.”

The letter prompted NHTSA to ask Waymo on November 24 if it would comply with the request to cease self-driving operations during student pick-up and drop-off times, adding: “Was an appropriate software fix implemented or developed to mitigate this concern? And if so, does Waymo plan to file a recall for the fix?”

The school district told Reuters on Thursday that Waymo refuses to halt operations around schools and said another incident involving a self-driving car and an actively loading school bus occurred on December 1, which “indicates that those programming changes did not resolve the issue or our concerns.”

In a statement, Waymo did not answer why it had refused to halt operations around Austin schools or answer if it would issue a recall. “We’re deeply invested in safe interaction with school buses. We swiftly implemented software updates to address this and will continue to rapidly improve,” Waymo said.

NHTSA said in a letter to Waymo on Wednesday that it was demanding answers to a series of questions by January 20 about incidents involving school buses and details of software updates to address safety concerns.