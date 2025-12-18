The little lawsuits that can’t

Ring in the new year with fewer lawyers.

On Jan. 1, a treasure trove of cultural heavyweights enter the U.S. public domain — meaning they’ll be free to copy, remix, adapt and reimagine, no cease-and-desist letters required.

According to information on the site of the Duke law school’s Center for the Study of the Public Domain, works first published in 1930 — and sound recordings from 1925 — will be legally up for grabs. Among the headliners: William Faulkner’s “As I Lay Dying,” Agatha Christie’s “The Murder at the Vicarage,” the first four Nancy Drew novels and the illustrated version of “The Little Engine That Could.”

Hollywood fans also get a windfall. Oscar winner “All Quiet on the Western Front,” the Marx Brothers’ “Animal Crackers,” Greta Garbo’s first talking picture, Marlene Dietrich’s gender-bending “Morocco” and John Wayne’s first starring role in “The Big Trail” will be copyright-free in their original forms.

Animation lovers can celebrate, too. The flapper icon Betty Boop, Disney’s Pluto (then known as Rover), and early Mickey Mouse cartoons from 1930 will be in the public domain — though later versions and trademarks still apply. Translation: You can use the originals, but you can’t sell Betty Boop lunchboxes without permission.

The soundtrack to 1930 joins the party as well. Classic compositions like George Gershwin’s “I Got Rhythm,” “Georgia on My Mind,” and “Dream a Little Dream of Me” will be free to perform, record or sample — just not Ray Charles’ or Tiny Tim’s recordings.