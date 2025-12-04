The gift that keeps on giving: porch pirates

With nearly a third of U.S. consumers reporting that they’ve had a package stolen, porch piracy remains one of the most persistent holiday hazards — despite a slight year-over-year improvement, according to insuranceQuotes.com’s 2025 Porch Pirates & Holiday Shopping Report.

The national survey found that 28% of Americans have been victims of package theft, down from 31% two years ago. Younger shoppers remain disproportionately affected: 41% of adults ages 18 to 29 reported theft, compared with just 14% of those over 65.

The report underscores a key insurance takeaway: once a package is delivered, liability generally shifts to the homeowner, leaving consumers financially exposed if a shipment disappears. “There are options for recourse if a package is stolen,” said analyst Michael Giusti, who noted that homeowners, renters and certain credit card protections can help recoup losses, depending on policy terms and deductibles.

Rising prices add pressure, with 60% of shoppers scaling back due to inflation and 51% of even the highest-income respondents reducing holiday spending. The report suggests that theft losses — combined with tighter budgets — may amplify interest in insurance coverage and alternative delivery protections, such as signature requirements, lockboxes, or retailer-backed guarantees.