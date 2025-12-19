The force is not strong with this lawsuit

Disney’s Lucasfilm has successfully used the legal equivalent of a Jedi mind trick to make a London lawsuit disappear, after a British film company claimed it had dibs on digitally resurrecting a long-dead “Star Wars” actor, Reuters reported.

At the center of the dispute was Peter Cushing, the late British actor who played the chilly Death Star bureaucrat Grand Moff Tarkin in the original 1977 “Star Wars.” Mr. Cushing died in 1994, but was controversially brought back to life via computer-generated imagery in 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” with the help of visual effects and a body double, according to the wire service.

Enter Tyburn Film Productions, a UK company that argued it had secured the right to be first in line for Mr. Cushing’s digital afterlife. Tyburn pointed to a 1993 contract it signed with the actor for a television film, claiming the agreement entitled it to “resurrect” him using visual effects. When “Rogue One” beat them to the grave, Tyburn said it lost about £250,000, or $333,725, and sued Lucasfilm and Disney affiliate Lunak Heavy Industries for unjust enrichment at its expense.

The London courts were unmoved.

After two earlier failed attempts to shut the case down, Lucasfilm finally prevailed on Thursday, when the Court of Appeal ruled the claim had no legal force. The judge said it was “impossible to identify anything at all” that belonged to Tyburn and was transferred to Lucasfilm, leaving the lawsuit with nowhere to go.