The BI Top 10 for the week of Nov. 24, 2025

Our most popular story in the past week was a report that AIG would pay John Neal $2.7 million in “forgone incentives at his former employer” in the wake of announcing he would not be joining the insurer.

1. AIG to pay Neal $2.7M in ‘forgone incentives’

2. Aon hires former USI partner

3. Former AIG executive Tom Bolt dies

4. Crawford CEO leaving for top job at Alight

5. Allianz to cut up to 1,800 jobs due to AI advances, says source

6. NFP names commercial risk, programs leaders

7. California benefits to increase nearly 5% in 2026

8. Data center construction boom fuels insurance demand

9. Video: Women to Watch Iconic Leaders

10. SRS names head of new captive unit