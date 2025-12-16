That holiday emergency kit that melts in your mouth?

Life with family during the holidays can be a box of chocolates: You never know what you’re gonna get.

According to candy company Ferrero’s new “Holiday Confessions Survey,” North Americans have taken that wisdom to heart — and straight into their coat pockets, with more than one in three people (36%) admitting they come to holiday parties armed with “emergency chocolate,” a just-in-case measure for awkward conversations, surprise gift exchanges, or Uncle Whoever’s hot takes.

Call it seasonal risk management.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. and Canadian consumers revealed the holidays aren’t all twinkly lights and carols. Fifty-four percent say gift-giving and hosting are the most stressful parts of the season, while 44% find themselves tending to play family peacemaker. Naturally, 59% turn to chocolate or candy as their preferred form of self-care — because therapy offices are closed, but the candy dish is not.