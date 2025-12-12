Tennessee comp court dismisses mental injury claim filed by hospital worker

A Tennessee workers’ compensation judge on Thursday granted summary judgment to a hospital employer, dismissing an employee’s claim for alleged work-related mental injuries due to a failure to provide timely notice.

As documented in 2025 TN WC 90, a judge with the Tennessee Court of Workers’ Compensation Claims ruled that the hospital worker could not establish an essential element of compensability under state law.

The worker alleged she suffered compensable mental injuries stemming from three workplace incidents, on April 9, 10, and 23, 2023, while working for HCA Health Services of Tennessee, doing business as Tristar Summit Medical Center. According to the court’s findings, she began experiencing symptoms immediately after each incident and knew those events caused them. However, she did not report the incidents through the hospital’s internal “employee health” reporting system, did not otherwise provide written notice that the incidents constituted a sudden or unusual mental stimulus, and never requested medical treatment from the employer for a mental condition.

The hospital system moved for summary judgment, arguing there was no genuine dispute of material fact regarding notice. The woman did not respond to the motion and did not appear at the hearing. While an unopposed motion does not automatically entitle a party to summary judgment, the court found the employer met its burden by submitting affirmative evidence negating the notice requirement.

Under Tennessee law, an injured employee must provide written notice of an injury to the employer “immediately” or as soon as practicable, and in any event within 15 days, unless the employer has actual knowledge. The court found the hospital system had no actual knowledge that the incidents allegedly constituted a compensable mental injury and that the worker offered no reasonable excuse for failing to give notice.

Because the employer negated an essential element of the claim and the woman failed to produce evidence creating a factual dispute, the court concluded summary judgment was appropriate. The claim was dismissed with prejudice, with the order set to become final in 30 days absent an appeal.