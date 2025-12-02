SRS hires Vermont captive leader for compliance role

Strategic Risk Solutions announced Tuesday it appointed Sandy Bigglestone, deputy commissioner of Vermont’s captive insurance division, as managing director, chief governance, regulatory and compliance officer, effective Jan. 2.

Ms. Bigglestone will provide leadership and guidance to clients regarding governance and compliance.

She will also be involved in SRS Titanium, a recently launched unit that specializes in providing captive insurance for Fortune 500 companies and other large, complex organizations worldwide.

Ms. Bigglestone joined the captive insurance division in Montpelier in 1997. She was named deputy commissioner of the division in 2022.

Ms. Bigglestone was a Business Insurance Women to Watch honoree in 2018.

The Vermont Department of Financial Regulation announced on Nov. 18 that Ms. Bigglestone would retire on January 1.