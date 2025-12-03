Ryan Specialty unit forms public sector MGU

Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers, a division of Ryan Specialty, announced Wednesday it formed Ryan Specialty Public Entity, a managing general underwriter focused on the public sector.

Chris Connacher was named president of the MGU. Mr. Connacher was previously senior vice president of the public entity practice at RT Specialty, the wholesale brokerage arm of Ryan Specialty.

The MGU will provide tailored coverage for single and group tax-funded entities in the public sector such as cities, counties, municipalities, special districts, state governments, local governments, towns, villages, school districts, community colleges and state universities.

Tailored coverage, including casualty and auto physical damage, is available on an insurance and reinsurance basis.