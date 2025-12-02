Ryan Specialty rebrands a professional liability team

Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers, a division of Ryan Specialty, announced Tuesday it rebranded its North American professional liability team as Ryan Financial Lines.

Patrick Comerford and Clive Moore, based in London, have been appointed managing directors of the international arm of Ryan Financial Lines.

Mr. Comerford and Mr. Moore previously co-led the North American professional liability unit of Castel, a managing general underwriting platform that Ryan Specialty acquired in 2023.