Rivian to recall nearly 35,000 US delivery vans over seat belt issue

(Reuters) — Rivian Automotive is recalling 34,824 electric delivery vehicles in the U.S. as their seat belt system may fail to properly restrain the driver, increasing the risk of injury during a crash, the EV maker said in a filing with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday.

Rivian said it was not aware of any incidents or injuries related to this issue in any market. The recall affects certain 2022-2025 EDV models.

The U.S. auto regulator had opened a preliminary probe into Rivian’s 17,198 electric delivery vans in September after complaints of cables that frayed, broke, or unraveled, leaving drivers at risk of being unrestrained in a crash or sudden stop.

Rivian said the issue occurs when drivers repeatedly sit on a seat belt that is already buckled, causing damage to the pretensioner cable — a key component designed to tighten the belt instantly during a collision or sudden deceleration.

The EV maker has released an over-the-air software update that enables automatic detection of any seat belt misuse by the driver.

In addition, Rivian will inspect and, if necessary, replace the driver’s seat belt pretension assembly in the affected vehicles, free of charge.