Renewal rate increases accelerate for GL, commercial property: Ivans

The pace of renewal rate increases for commercial property and general liability accelerated in November but slowed for umbrella liability, according to a report Thursday from Ivans Insurance Services.

Commercial property rates increased 8.08%, up from 7.61% in October, while general liability rates rose 7.14%, up from 7.04%, according to the November Ivans Index.

Workers compensation rates fell 1.52%, up slightly from a 1.53% decrease in October.

Umbrella liability renewal rates rose 9.18%, down from 9.22% in October, said Ivans, a unit of Applied Systems.

Commercial auto rates increased 6.87% in November, down from 7.57% and business owners policy rates rose 7.46%, down from 7.51% in October.