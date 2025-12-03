Raccoon has wild night in liquor store

A raccoon was caught red-handed and three sheets to the wind after breaking into a liquor store in Ashland, Virginia, getting drunk and passing out in the bathroom.

If it didn’t make the news — as multiple outlets reported the shenanigans — the incident might raise suspicions for an insurance claim.

As reported and photographed, the incident, described by law enforcement as a “Black Friday Break-In,” was reported to Hanover Animal Protection on Saturday morning. Upon arriving at the Ashland ABC Store, police found ransacked shelves, and broken bottles in the aisles. When they secured the perimeter, they found the suspect: a raccoon, passed out drunk – where else? — but in the bathroom, face down and next to the toilet.

Police safely secured the animal and transported it back to the shelter to sober up. The raccoon was safely released back into the wild with a mild hangover, it was reported.