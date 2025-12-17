OSHA proposes $1.2 million in fines against contractor for repeat violations

The U.S. Labor Department has cited an Easton, Connecticut-based concrete and earthwork contractor for continued, “willful” violations of federal safety standards and proposed fining the company more than $1.2 million.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Sound Construction repeatedly failed to protect workers from cave-in and excavation hazards despite a prior enforcement action tied to a worker fatality.

In December 2023, OSHA responded to a fatal incident at a Sound Construction worksite. An investigation led to two “willful” and five “serious” citations. As part of a settlement agreement, the company’s owner was required to “submit monthly lists of active worksites” and permit OSHA to conduct random inspections to verify compliance with trenching and excavation safety standards, the Labor Department said in a release Monday.

During a June 12 inspection at another Sound Construction site, OSHA inspectors identified seven “willful” and four “serious” violations. According to the Labor Department, the employer “failed to train workers on unsafe trenching and excavation hazards, provide adequate protection from cave-ins, require daily excavation inspections, follow trench shield installation standards, and backfill shields to prevent hazardous movement.”

The proposed fine is for violations found in that follow-up inspection, the department said.

Sound Construction has 15 business days from receipt of the latest citations to “comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.” Penalties and citations may be modified as the case proceeds, according to Labor Department.