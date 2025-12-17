Ohio commercial bakery cited for repeat, ‘serious’ safety violations

The U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday it has cited an Ohio commercial bakery after a federal investigation found the employer allegedly exposed workers to multiple workplace hazards, including chemical, caught-between and caught-in, pinch-point, and struck-by dangers.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited New Horizons Baking Co. for three repeat, nine “serious,” and one “other-than-serious” violations, proposing penalties totaling $394,849.

OSHA identified three repeat violations related to the employer’s failure to properly train workers on lockout/tagout procedures, failure to lock out and tag out machines during servicing and maintenance, and failure to guard hazardous machinery. According to the agency, these conditions exposed employees to pinch-point, struck-by, and caught-in hazards.

In addition to the repeat violations, inspectors documented “serious” safety issues involving hazardous energy control and machine safety, as well as other conditions that could place workers at risk of injury.

The employer has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission. Citations and penalties may be adjusted as the case proceeds, according to the agency.