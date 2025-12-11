OSHA cites Idaho transformer manufacturer nearly $1M for violations

The U.S. Department of Labor has cited an Idaho transformer manufacturer for repeatedly exposing workers to serious safety hazards and has issued proposed penalties totaling $986,888.

In June 2025, inspectors with the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined that Virginia Transformer Corp. exposed employees to hazards similar to those identified during two 2024 inspections involving cranes used to handle heavy loads with faulty brakes and switches.

OSHA cited the company for 53 serious and repeat violations, including failure to guard machinery, exposing workers to fall hazards, and failure to provide personal protective equipment.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.