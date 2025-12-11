Oregon contractor fined over $125K for repeated violations

The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division fined a contractor $128,345 for numerous violations, including repeated violations of fall protection standards.

Oregon OSHA said on Wednesday that it cited Shrader Homes Inc. for five violations of requirements to protect workers from serious injury or death. One of the violations was a fourth repeat infraction for failing to provide fall protection, the agency said. Another was a second repeat violation of a ladder safety rule.

“Falls are one of the leading causes of death in the construction industry,” the agency said. “Oregon OSHA significantly increases penalties for repeat violations.”

The proposed penalty for the fourth violation of fall protection standards is $110,309. The proposed penalty for the second ladder violation is $13,800.

The company was also cited for failing to implement fall-protection systems for second-floor workers, for using a ladder with a broken anti-slip safety device, and for not requiring workers to wear eye protection when using a nail gun.

Shrader Homes is appealing the citation, according to the division.

