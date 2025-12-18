Oklahoma OKs captives for public entities

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has given the green light for public entities — the state and its political subdivisions — to form and own captive insurance companies in the state.

In an opinion issued Dec. 16, the attorney general concluded that nothing in the Oklahoma Constitution prevents the state or its political subdivisions from forming and owning captives for self-insurance purposes under the Oklahoma Captive Insurance Company Act.

“While sections 15 and 17 of Article X of the Oklahoma Constitution prohibit the State and its political subdivisions from owning a ‘company, association, or corporation,’ this prohibition is intended to prevent public aid to or investment in private entities,” the opinion said.

A captive insurer wholly owned by the state or a political subdivision and existing only to insure that entity does not raise those concerns, according to the opinion.

The attorney general issued the opinion in response to a query from the Oklahoma Insurance Department and the state House of Representatives.

The opinion confirms that public entities in the state can form captives, which will be clarified in state statutes, Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said in an interview.

The inquiry arose because hard insurance market conditions have prompted interest in captives from public entities, particularly schools, Mr. Mulready said.

The process for captive applications remains unchanged, and public entities will be treated like any other applicant, the commissioner said.

Minimum capital and surplus requirements would be the same as for any other captive formation, but applications from public entities to form captive insurers may be reviewed more conservatively, Mr. Mulready said.

Oklahoma’s captive insurance sector has been in growth mode, with three more approved this week, he said.

According to Business Insurance’s latest ranking, Oklahoma is the 23rd-largest captive domicile globally with 64 licensed at year-end 2024.

Steve Kinion was appointed captive director at the Oklahoma Insurance Department in 2022.