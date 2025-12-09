NY governor vetoes fraud assessment commission

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed a proposal to create an employer-funded account to pay for workers compensation fraud investigations and prosecutions, according to the Legislature’s website.

The governor on Friday vetoed S. 7950 and A 8429, which would have created a nine-member fraud assessment commission to work with the State Workers’ Compensation Board and the Workers’ Compensation Inspector General to raise money for prosecutors.

The bill would have tasked the commission with helping determine the assessment to levy on employers and how to distribute the money to district attorneys.

The proposal is similar to a fraud assessment commission California lawmakers created in 1991 and had unanimous support in both chambers.

The governor did not explain her reason for vetoing the bill, and a veto message was not available Monday.

