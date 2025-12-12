NY appeals ruling determines woman’s bus accident may not be comp claim

A New York appeals court on Thursday reversed a state Workers’ Compensation Board decision denying a woman’s request for reconsideration that an incident in which she was hit by a bus operated by a company she no longer worked for was not a workers compensation matter.

In Matter of Fuller-Astarita v. ABA Transportation Holding Co. the New York Appellate Division, Third Department, reviewed a long-running dispute stemming from a 2016 accident in which Joanne Fuller-Astarita, a bus driver’s assistant, was struck by a bus owned by her previous employer.

At the time of the incident, she was not actively working and was collecting unemployment benefits. The employer nevertheless filed a workers compensation claim on her behalf, which the claimant contested, arguing that her injuries did not arise out of and in the course of employment.

A workers compensation law judge established the claim, and the board later denied administrative review based on procedural defects. The Third Department affirmed that decision in an earlier appeal, holding that the claimant had abandoned any procedural challenge and improperly sought review of the merits. Subsequent attempts by the claimant to reopen the case — raising issues including lack of subject matter jurisdiction and the absence of an employment relationship — were also denied and affirmed on appeal.

In the latest proceeding, the woman again sought reconsideration or reopening, citing the “interest of justice” and arguing that she was unemployed, off premises, and not acting within the scope of employment when the accident occurred.

The board denied the application, concluding that no new material evidence or change in condition had been shown and that jurisdictional issues had already been fully litigated.

The Appellate Division reversed, not on the merits of compensability, but on procedural grounds. The court held that while the board addressed the lack of new evidence, it failed to explain its denial of relief based on the “interest of justice,” as specifically requested by the claimant. That omission, the court said, precluded meaningful appellate review.

The case was remitted to the board with instructions to address the claimant’s arguments and provide a detailed explanation for its determination.