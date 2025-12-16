North Carolina high court finds county liable for off-duty officer’s injuries

The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled Friday that a municipality, not a construction company, was solely liable for workers compensation benefits owed to an off-duty sheriff’s deputy injured while directing traffic on an interstate construction project.

In Lassiter v. Robeson County Sheriff’s Department, the court held that Stephen Lassiter was not jointly employed by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Truesdell Corp., a contractor hired by the North Carolina Department of Transportation to repair bridges along Interstate 95.

RCSO permitted its deputies to earn extra income through off-duty assignments, subject to prior approval from the sheriff or a designee. In 2017, Truesdell contracted with NCDOT to complete bridge repairs in Cumberland and Robeson counties. The contract required Truesdell to develop and implement a traffic control plan and to furnish uniformed law enforcement officers and marked vehicles to manage traffic.

Truesdell developed a traffic control plan through subcontractors, which NCDOT approved. The plan identified where officers would be stationed and when they would be needed. Truesdell then contacted RCSO, which agreed to provide officers. Truesdell paid the officers directly based on timesheets collected by RCSO and required W-9 forms from each officer.

An RCSO captain selected which deputies would work the off-duty assignments and retained authority to remove them from the jobsite if necessary. Nightly safety meetings were conducted by an engineering firm on behalf of NCDOT, after which RCSO supervisors assigned deputies to specific locations.

On March 28, 2019, Mr. Lassiter agreed to work an off-duty traffic control shift. While directing traffic in an unmarked patrol car with blue lights activated, he was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured. Mr. Lassiter filed workers compensation claims against both RCSO and Truesdell.

The Industrial Commission determined that Mr. Lassiter was employed solely by RCSO. The Court of Appeals reversed in part, finding Truesdell jointly liable. The Supreme Court reinstated the commission’s ruling.

The court explained that joint liability may arise under either the lent employee doctrine or the joint employment doctrine. While an implied contract between Mr. Lassiter and Truesdell could be inferred, the court concluded Truesdell lacked sufficient control over Mr. Lassiter’s work to establish joint employment.

Although Truesdell designated officer locations and traffic flow, the court emphasized that assigning a task and location alone does not create an employment relationship. The record showed Mr. Lassiter was supervised by RCSO and exercised independent judgment in directing traffic, defeating any claim of simultaneous control by Truesdell.

“The decision before us was a difficult one,” the court said, but the evidence supported the conclusion that RCSO was Mr. Lassiter’s sole employer at the time of the accident.

The court noted its ruling does not prevent law enforcement agencies from adopting contractual measures to ensure joint workers’ compensation coverage in future arrangements.

Three justices dissented, arguing Truesdell exercised sufficient control through its traffic control plan and oversight of staffing levels and that supplying equipment established joint employment.

