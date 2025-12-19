NFP acquires P/C, benefits broker

NFP, an Aon company, announced that it acquired Alan J. Zuccari, which does business as Hamilton Insurance Agency, a property casualty broker and benefits administration provider based in Fairfax, Virginia.

Hamilton, with about 65 employees, focuses on the senior housing and long-term care sector.

Alan Zuccari, president, CEO and founder of Hamilton, was named chairman emeritus, and Joe Zuccari, executive vice president, life and health, was appointed senior vice president.

Jason Zuccari will continue as managing director and lead a new vertical at NFP focused on senior living and the long-term care sector, NFP said in announcing the deal Wednesday.

All three executives will report to Ethan Foxman, president of NFP’s Atlantic region.

As part of the deal, NFP also acquired benefits administration technology: Benelink Connect and Electronic Risk Management Assistant.