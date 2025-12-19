New York court upholds comp claim denial over lawyer-doctor contact

A New York appellate court on Thursday upheld the denial of workers compensation benefits to a retired road construction worker, agreeing that improper communication between the claimant’s lawyer and a doctor justified excluding key medical evidence from the case.

In Matter of Petti v. Asplundh Construction Corp., the Supreme Court Appellate Division, Third Judicial Department, affirmed a Workers’ Compensation Board ruling disallowing a claim for occupational hearing loss that Richard Petti brought in 2023 against Asplundh Construction and its insurer, the State Insurance Fund.

Mr. Petti alleged binaural hearing loss from exposure to loud construction noise. His employer and its insurer contested the claim. A workers compensation law judge later determined that Mr. Petti’s counsel had engaged in improper verbal communication with his physician and excluded the doctor’s report from consideration, effectively dooming the claim.

The dispute centered on an addendum the physician appended to his report several days after its initial preparation. In that addendum, the doctor wrote that the claimant’s lawyer had called and asked whether the hearing loss “could be related” to the claimant’s job. Mr. Petti’s attorney acknowledged contacting the physician but argued that the call was limited to requesting medical records and did not seek to influence the doctor’s opinion.

The Workers’ Compensation Board rejected that explanation, concluding that the communication addressed the material issue of “causation” and was “suggestive, rather than ambiguous.”

Under state workers compensation law and board guidance, parties are prohibited from improperly influencing or appearing to influence a medical provider’s opinion. The ruling noted that the board has discretion to give little or no weight to medical evidence tainted by such contact, particularly when it’s verbal.