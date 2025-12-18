National Safety Council, construction safety foundation launch free tool

The National Safety Council and the construction safety organization NCCCO Foundation have introduced a free digital tool to help employers identify safety gaps before they lead to serious incidents or workplace fatalities.

The Organizational Safety Gap Analysis Tool is designed to help organizations assess and strengthen the systems that prevent serious injuries and fatalities, or SIFs. Despite decades of progress in workplace safety, more than 5,000 U.S. workers continue to die on the job each year, a figure that has largely plateaued in recent years, the organizations said in a joint press release Thursday.

Developed through the National Safety Council’s Work to Zero initiative, the tool is based on the council’s evidence-based SIF Prevention Model. It is intended for business owners, executives and safety professionals. It evaluates seven core areas that influence safety performance, including leadership, worker engagement, hazard identification and control, operating environment, implementation practices and continuous improvement.

The tool converts an existing NSC checklist into an interactive assessment that requires no specialized training. Users receive a customized report outlining strengths, areas for improvement and recommended next steps. The organizations behind the initiative say it is suitable for employers of all sizes and across industries.