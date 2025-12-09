Music rights battle could send industry into a haze

A high-stakes London lawsuit over Jimi Hendrix’s landmark 1960s recordings is raising alarms across the global music industry, with Sony Music Entertainment warning that a win for the claimants could “throw the music industry into chaos,” Reuters reported.

The dispute centers on performers’ rights asserted on behalf of bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell, the British musicians who joined Hendrix in 1966 and helped create Are You Experienced, Axis: Bold As Love, and Electric Ladyland — albums that remain commercially powerful more than 50 years after the guitarist’s death. Mr. Redding and Mr. Mitchell died in 2003 and 2008, and their estates later assigned their potential rights to two companies now suing Sony in the U.K. High Court. The companies seek declarations that they hold a share of sound-recording copyrights and performers’ property rights in the Experience catalog, and therefore a share of modern streaming revenue.

Sony argues the band members signed away those rights in the 1960s “by any method now known or hereafter to be known,” and later reaffirmed their relinquishment through releases executed in the early 1970s. But lawyers for the estates counter that those deals predate the digital economy and cannot reasonably be stretched to cover music-streaming platforms that did not exist for another four decades.

It is the potential precedent — not merely the royalties at stake — that has rattled the industry.

Sony warned that a ruling for the estates could unleash a wave of retrospective claims from session players, backing vocalists, and orchestral performers whose original contracts similarly lacked contemplation of digital exploitation. In court filings, Sony argued that deals involving “virtually every 1960s and 1970s artist, from The Beatles to the Berlin Philharmonic,” could be reopened, exposing labels to extensive litigation and upending decades of settled expectations over catalog rights.