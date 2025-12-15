Munich Re Specialty combines primary, excess E&S casualty

Munich Re Specialty on Monday said it was combining its primary and excess casualty divisions within its excess and surplus lines business.

Sean O’Connell will lead the group as head of E&S casualty. Previously, he was head of the insurer’s primary E&S casualty business. He joined Munich Re Specialty from Chubb in 2022.

Megan Kelley, who previously headed the excess casualty side of the business, joined Axa XL in August.

The combined group will be structured as East and West territories and will include teams dedicated to construction and excess-only transportation, Munich Re Specialty said.