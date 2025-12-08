Mosaic hires former Berkshire specialty exec for finpro role

Mosaic Insurance named on Monday former Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance executive Sachin Warty as global head of financial institutions and professional liability.

Mr. Warty will lead Mosaic’s global financial institutions and professional liability business as the insurer plans to expand both product lines across North America.

He is based in Chicago and joins Mosaic, effective December 15.

Mr. Warty was most recently head of financial institutions for the Central and West Region, U.S. executive and professional lines, for Berkshire Hathaway Specialty, where he co-led the U.S. financial institutions business.

Reporting to Mr. Warty will be London-based Francesca Harland, promoted to head of international, professional liability, and Jacqueline Hall-Shaw, promoted to head of international, financial institutions.

Mosaic also promoted Tom Dilley to global head of client engagement and Danny Clack to head of broker Engagement, International, with both reporting to global engagement officer Yosha DeLong.