Mosaic hires for new role in financial institutions

Mosaic Insurance announced Thursday it appointed former Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance executive Ann Nozica head of Americas, financial institutions, effective in January.

Ms. Nozica, based in Chicago, will lead underwriting strategy and portfolio management, building out a North American team to support financial institutions in the newly created role.

Ms. Nozica previously was a senior vice president at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty, where she managed the financial institutions underwriting team for the U.S. Central and East regions.

Before that she was a client adviser at Marsh McLennan in London. She previously held various finance and underwriting roles at Starr’s Lloyd’s syndicate and at CNA.

She joins Sachin Warty, also formerly with Berkshire Hathaway Specialty, who was recently appointed global head of financial institutions and professional liability at Mosaic.