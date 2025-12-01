MMA buys three Hawaii brokerages

Marsh McLennan Agency, the small and mid-sized brokerage unit of Marsh, announced Monday it acquired three Hawaii-based brokerages from Tradewind Group, an investment company based in Honolulu.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Atlas Insurance Agency, Pyramid Insurance Centre and IC International offer coverage to both businesses and individuals across Hawaii, including specialty coverage for municipality, transportation and hospitality risks.

Some 300 employees from all three firms will join MMA and continue to operate out of their existing locations.

“This transaction represents a long-term investment in a market with strong fundamentals, diversified industries and a resilient economy,” Chris Williams, president and CEO of MMA’s West region, said in a statement.