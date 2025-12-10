Mickey Mouse is lawyering up over property taxes

Declaring the property tax assessor for its Lake Buena Vista resorts and theme parks a latest villain, Walt Disney World has filed 15 lawsuits against Orange County over what it calls wildly inflated property tax assessments for its theme parks and resorts, according to the news station WFTV-9.

Disney alleges that Orange County Property Appraiser Amy Mercado goofed up, ignoring Florida law and standard appraisal practices, resulting in valuations that soar far above what the company insists the properties are actually worth. (Like charging $40 for an ice cream sundae?)

The entertainment giant says the assessments “do not represent the just value” and in fact “exceed the market value,” a combo that Disney claims violates the Florida Constitution.

The lawsuits don’t specify exactly how much Disney believes the county overshot and Orange County has not yet commented.