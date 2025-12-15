Michigan high court lets stand ruling involving undocumented workers

In a 4-3 decision Friday, Michigan’s Supreme Court declined to review the dismissal of a challenge to a law that withholds indemnity benefits from undocumented workers who used fraudulent documents to obtain employment.

The Michigan Immigrant Rights Center sued Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in 2021 arguing it was harmed when its program providing legal services to farmworkers was swamped with requests for assistance from undocumented workers. The organization said the cause of the harm was a 2003 Michigan Court of Appeals decision. In that ruling, the appeals court said the law prohibiting people from collecting indemnity benefits if they can’t work because of having committed a crime applies to those who use false documents to obtain employment.

The appeals court disagreed with a trial court ruling that the one-year statute of limitations for suing the state does not apply to an action seeking only prospective relief. The court also said the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center initiated the legal assistance program in 2017 and hired additional staff in 2019 because of the high volume of inquiries regarding farmworker benefits, so the window to sue the state closed sometime in 2020.

The high court affirmed the Court of Appeal’s decision without explanation.

The three dissenting justices wrote that they would have granted review and reversed the appellate court because the one-year notice requirement doesn’t apply to claims based on future harms, including those the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center sought to prevent.

“Statutes of limitations and notice provisions apply to declaratory relief based on past harm, but they do not apply to declaratory actions based on future harm,” one dissenter wrote.

WorkCompCentral is a sister publication of Business Insurance. More stories here.