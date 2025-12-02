Marsh unit wins partial injunction in Alliant poaching case

A New York federal court issued a partial preliminary injunction Monday against Alliant Insurance Services, preventing the brokerage and a pair of former Marsh McLennan Agency employees who joined Alliant from soliciting their former clients.

The court did not extend the injunction to cover the servicing of clients who had already moved their business to Alliant and to two other former employees of the Marsh middle-market unit.

In Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC v. Alliant Insurance Services Inc., Andrew Oldenburg, Elizabeth McKinney, Kimberly Moore, and Danielle Black, filed in federal court in Manhattan in August, Marsh alleged that Mr. Oldenburg led a raid of staff and clients at Marsh’s Beaverton, Oregon, office when he resigned to join Alliant in July.

MMA alleged that it lost 14 clients and $600,000 in revenue when the executives left and solicited their former clients in breach of restrictive covenants and non-solicitation agreements they signed with MMA.

The court issued a preliminary injunction against Alliant, Mr. Oldenburg and Ms. McKinney, ruling that “MMA has established it is likely to succeed on the merits of at least some of its claims against Alliant, Oldenburg, and McKinney, though not as to Black and Moore.”

MMA did not produce evidence that Ms. Black and Ms. Moore were servicing former MMA clients, the court said.

MMA declined to comment. Alliant did not respond to a request for comment.