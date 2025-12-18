Marsh names leader for global digital infrastructure

Marsh McLennan said Thursday it named Mike Mathews global digital infrastructure leader.

In the newly created position, Mr. Mathews will advise clients on exposures and risk in the rapidly expanding sector.

Based in Boston, Mr. Mathews joined Marsh McLennan’s global insurance brokerage and risk advisory business, Marsh, in 2020 as a managing director focusing exclusively on digital infrastructure clients.

In a statement, Mr. Mathews called digital infrastructure “a critical enabler of the modern economy.”