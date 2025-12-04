Marsh names exec for cyber, digital role in US, Canada

Marsh said Wednesday it named former WTW executive Tom Srail cyber analytics and digital infrastructure leader for the U.S. and Canada.

In the role, Mr. Srail will be responsible for leading the development and execution of advanced cyber analytics strategies and overseeing digital infrastructure initiatives.

He was most recently executive vice president, global cyber risk team, for Willis Towers Watson. Prior to that, he was vice president, cyber and errors and omissions risk, for Marsh.

Mr. Srail is a member of the U.S. Treasury Department’s advisory committee on risk-sharing mechanisms.