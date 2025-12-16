Marine risks rise as GPS jamming spreads

Ship collision and grounding risks are rising because of a surge in GPS jamming and spoofing, prompting coverage concerns for marine policyholders.

Geopolitical conflicts have worsened the threat, affecting key commercial shipping routes in the Black Sea, the Baltic and the Persian Gulf, and GPS disruption is expanding, experts say.

Jamming blocks legitimate GPS signals, while spoofing manipulates signals to send false location data. In the marine sector, spoofing is done to evade sanctions, for example activities including illicit oil transfers and the operations of the so-called “shadow fleet.”

In September, a coalition of aviation, maritime and other industry groups wrote to the U.S. departments of defense and transportation, urging them to address growing threats from GPS signal jamming and spoofing.

Such activities have begun to spread beyond conflict zones to affect some civil operations, particularly in the transportation industry, the letter said.

GPS spoofing has been a growing problem, especially since the Russia-Ukraine war, said Rahul Khanna, New York-based global head of marine risk consulting at Allianz Commercial.

Seafarers are concerned because many of a ship’s navigational technologies and instruments are interconnected and rely on accurate GPS data, he said. If a disruption occurs, the instruments can’t provide precise positioning data and might interfere with other functions of ship navigation systems.

The incidents are more likely to be connected to geopolitical tensions and the actions of state actors or major terrorist groups rather than individual hackers, he said.

GPS interference can increase the risks of grounding or collision with another vessel, said Sean Harrington, Seattle-based senior vice president, marine cargo and logistics practice, at Marsh.

The depth of the sea floor at the ship’s actual location might differ from its GPS position, so a ship could believe it can navigate to a certain area when in fact that could cause problems, Mr. Harrington said.

“Shipowners train their crew to be adept at alternative methods of navigation and not solely reliant on GPS. It’s important that they understand alternate means of confirming their position,” he said.

The equipment needed for spoofing and jamming is becoming more accessible, which has led to more incidents, said Kelly Malynn, London-based product leader, cyber physical damage, in Beazley’s maritime, aviation and political division.

“From a geopolitical standpoint, the world is becoming a much riskier place,” she said. GPS interference is used to disrupt drone surveillance, for example.

“As a knock-on impact of that, we’re seeing an increase in GPS spoofing or jamming, and it’s impacting vessels,” Ms. Malynn said.

The May grounding of large containership MSC Antonia near the Red Sea and a collision in June between two tankers near the Strait of Hormuz were linked to GPS interference, according to news reports.

An oil tanker seized by the U.S. government Dec. 10 off the coast of Venezuela had spoofed or broadcast a false location, according to news reports.

GPS jamming affected about 38,500 vessels from April 1 to Nov. 30, according to analysis from Windward, a London-based maritime AI company.

The geopolitical environment is becoming more unpredictable, and jamming has spread to multiple regions, said Michelle Wiese Bockmann, senior maritime intelligence analyst at Windward. “Venezuela is now somewhere we’re looking on closely,” she said.

Cyber exclusions in marine risk policies can complicate coverage for shipowners and operators when cyber or electronic interference affects physical perils such as groundings and collisions, experts say.

Attributing specific incidents to GPS alone is also difficult, which can lead to “gray areas” in claims, they said.

Traditional marine policies, including hull and machinery and marine cargo policies, typically cover losses from collisions or groundings, said Dennis J. Nolan, a shareholder in law firm Anderson Kill’s New York office.

Insurers are increasingly invoking cyber exclusions, but many factors determine whether they would preclude coverage in these incidents, Mr. Nolan said. “You have to look at the wording of the exclusion and its breadth,” he said.

Cyber exclusions in marine policies typically bar coverage for losses caused by malicious cyber events, said Anita Farmer, New York-based U.S. cargo and logistics practice leader at Lockton.

“The key here is malicious intent,” she said. “If there’s no malicious intent, then it should be covered, but if there is malicious intent, it becomes questionable.”

Cyber buybacks are available, and some insurers have developed tailored marine cyber policies.

A maritime cyber cover Beazley launched in 2019 provides affirmative cover for cyber-related losses, including malicious cyber events and third-party errors, Ms. Malynn said.

The Association of Average Adjusters warned in August that marine insurance coverage for GPS spoofing incidents is unclear. Cases will be “fact-specific” and depend on causality and intent, the association said in a discussion paper.