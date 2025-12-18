Louisiana appeals court revives comp claim against business owner

A Louisiana appellate court has reversed a workers compensation judge’s ruling that barred an injured worker’s claims against a business owner, holding that a prior settlement with a limited liability company does not automatically shield the individual owner from liability.

In a decision issued Wednesday, the Louisiana Court of Appeal, Second Circuit, ruled in Raymond Crowley v. Caesar Rojas dba Rojas Paint that the doctrine of res judicata does not apply where a worker expressly reserved his right to pursue claims against an individual, even after settling related claims with an LLC connected to the same business.

The case stems from a September 2020 accident in which Raymond Crowley alleged he fractured his ankle while working as a laborer for Cesar Rojas, performing tree-cutting work on Mr. Rojas’s property. Mr. Crowley filed a disputed workers compensation claim in May 2021, asserting that he was employed either by Mr. Rojas individually or through Rojas’s painting business.

In August 2022, Mr. Crowley entered into a $7,500 lump-sum settlement with Rojas Painting LLC and its insurer, Bridgefield Casualty Insurance Co. The settlement explicitly stated that it did not resolve Mr. Crowley’s claims against Mr. Rojas in his individual capacity, reserving those rights.

Litigation continued over whether Mr. Crowley could still pursue those claims. In an earlier appeal, the court held that “Cesar Rojas” and “Cesar Rojas d/b/a Rojas Paint” were legally the same party, rejecting an argument that the claims were untimely. After that ruling, Mr. Rojas again sought dismissal, arguing that the settlement with the LLC precluded further claims under the doctrine of res judicata.

The workers compensation judge agreed and dismissed Mr. Crowley’s remaining claims with prejudice.

On appeal, the Second Circuit reversed. The court emphasized a key distinction in Louisiana law: while a trade name has no separate legal existence from the individual using it, a limited liability company is a distinct juridical person, separate from its members.

“Louisiana law and jurisprudence are clear that an LLC and the member(s) comprising the LLC are wholly separate persons,” the court wrote. Because Rojas Painting, LLC was not the same party as Mr. Rojas individually, the settlement did not extinguish Mr. Crowley’s reserved claims.

The panel further noted that res judicata requires identity of parties, a requirement Mr. Rojas failed to meet. The burden of proving the exception rests with the party seeking dismissal, the court said, and Mr. Rojas did not carry that burden.

The appellate court reversed the dismissal and remanded the case for further proceedings. Costs of the appeal were assessed to Mr. Rojas.