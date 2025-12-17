Lockton Re launches new unit

Lockton Re said Wednesday it is launching a new division headed by former Tysers executive Henrietta Butcher.

The unit, London North America Portfolio Solutions, will focus on North America-based managing general agent clients to secure capacity from London and internationally based carriers.

The unit’s operations will dovetail with Lockton Re’s Portfolio Solutions operation in the U.S., which works to secure capacity predominantly from North America-based carriers, Keith Harrison, International CEO, Lockton Re, said in the news release announcing the launch.

Ms. Butcher was most recently a managing director at Tysers, a broker where she began her career in 1991.

Working with her in the new unit will be senior brokers David Soper, Richard Hodge, Henry Spratt, Paul Long, Laura Weir and Charlie Butcher.