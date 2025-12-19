Lockton plans new global headquarters in Kansas

Lockton said Friday it will build a new global headquarters complex in Leawood, Kansas, part of the Kansas City metropolitan area.

The brokerage, founded in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1966, said the office is scheduled to open in 2030. Lockton has been at its current headquarters, a 10-story office building in the city’s Country Club Plaza district, since 2000.

The 34-acre development at the new site is led by developer VanTrust Real Estate, with Lockton’s 12-story 444,000 square-foot office building the centerpiece, the brokerage said. Future phased expansion includes an additional eight-story, 258,000 square-foot building for Lockton.

In addition to Lockton’s offices, the site will feature a hotel, two multifamily residential buildings, a childcare center and retail/restaurant space, Lockton said.

The new location will accommodate the broker’s growth, according to Chairman and CEO Ron Lockton.

“To keep pace, we need a headquarters that supports our current growth and our plans for the future,” he said in a statement.

Lockton is the world’s ninth-largest brokerage, according to Business Insurance’s latest ranking, with nearly $4 billion in revenue and more than 13,000 staff and does business in over 155 countries.