Lawmakers move to boost worker protections, transparency

South Carolina lawmakers have introduced a pair of bills to strengthen protections for injured workers by increasing transparency in the workers compensation claims process and raising minimum benefit levels for those who are totally disabled.

H.B. 4820, introduced Tuesday and referred to the Committee on Judiciary, would increase the minimum weekly compensation rate for workers who are totally disabled from $75 to $150, beginning July 1, 2027. Under current law, workers receive two-thirds of their average weekly wages, subject to minimum and maximum limits.

The bill would also establish automatic, annual inflation-based increases to the minimum benefit. Each year, the minimum rate would rise by the same percentage as the statewide average weekly wage. The Workers’ Compensation Commission would be required to publish the adjusted rate annually.

A second bill, H.B. 4750, also introduced Tuesday and referred to the House Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry, would require clearer disclosures on forms used by injured employees to file workers compensation claims and by insurers to deny benefits.

Under the proposal, those forms must explicitly state that insurers act solely on behalf of employers and do not represent or provide legal advice to injured workers. Forms would also be required to inform claimants of their right to appeal denied claims to the South Carolina Workers’ Compensation Commission.

The bill outlines detailed notice requirements, including step-by-step explanations of the appeals process, filing deadlines, required forms, applicable fees, and the locations and methods for submitting appeals. Contact information for the commission — including street and mailing addresses, phone numbers, email addresses and website information — would also be included.

In addition, injured workers would have to be notified that they may represent themselves or hire an attorney, that appeals could result in partial or full benefits such as medical care and lost wages, and that claims are subject to a statute of limitations. Missing the filing deadline could permanently bar a worker from pursuing benefits.

If enacted, the Workers’ Compensation Commission would be required to revise all applicable forms to meet the new standards by Jan. 1, 2027, when the legislation would take effect.