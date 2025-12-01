Keystone names former NFP commercial leader as president

Keystone Agency Partners on Monday named former NFP commercial insurance leader Mike Walsh as president.

Mr. Walsh will succeed Patrick Kinney as CEO after a transition period, the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based brokerage platform said in a statement.

Mr. Kinney will join the board of directors after the transition.

Mr. Walsh was previously president of commercial property and casualty at NFP, an Aon company.

Private-equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a majority stake in Keystone earlier this year.

Keystone, founded in 2020 by Bain Capital, is the 31st-largest brokerage of U.S. business, according to Business Insurance’s latest ranking.