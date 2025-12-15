Register for free

Juju the mixed-breed pushes pet insurer past billion-dollar mark

Embrace Pet Insurance wants more pet owners to embrace pet insurance saying only about 4% of pets are covered.

So it’s wagging its tail: The company announced Monday that it has surpassed $1 billion in veterinary claim reimbursements, calling it in a news release “a milestone the company says shows how often insured pet families turn to their coverage when they need it most.”

The company said it passed $1 billion in payouts with a recent claim for Juju, a 9-year-old mixed-breed dog who needed treatment for a torn cranial cruciate ligament.


“Crossing the $1 billion milestone is more than a financial marker; it represents thousands of moments when pet families were able to say yes to care and avoid the unthinkable,” Scott Stice, president of Embrace Pet Insurance, said in the news release.

