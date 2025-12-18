Judge orders employer to cover psych evaluation in ladder-fall case

A Tennessee workers compensation judge has ordered a construction company to provide psychiatric care to an injured employee, reinforcing the state’s presumption that treatment recommended by an authorized physician must be furnished — even when the doctor stops short of linking mental-health issues directly to the workplace accident.

In an expedited order filed Thursday, a judge with the Tennessee Court of Workers’ Compensation Claims ruled that RAE Builders must offer a panel of psychiatrists to an employee who suffered serious foot and ankle injuries after falling from a ladder in October 2021, as documented in 2025 TN WC 92.

The worker sustained a fractured heel bone and a tendon tear, injuries that required two surgeries and extensive physical therapy. The employer accepted the claim and authorized orthopedic treatment. But as recovery stalled, the case expanded beyond orthopedic care to the question of whether mental-health treatment must be covered when psychological symptoms emerge during his physical recovery.

The treating orthopedist testified that over time the employee expressed mounting anxiety and depression, along with frustration over persistent pain and lack of improvement. The physician ultimately recommended a psychiatric evaluation, citing concern for the employee’s well-being. However, in deposition testimony, the doctor made clear he was not offering an opinion that any psychiatric condition was caused by the workplace injury, saying he lacked sufficient information to make such a determination.

The employer and its insurer declined to authorize psychiatric care, arguing that without evidence of causation, the referral alone was insufficient to trigger coverage. The judge rejected that argument, relying on a provision of Tennessee law that presumes treatment recommended by an authorized treating physician is medically necessary.

In doing so, the court leaned heavily on a 2020 appellate decision holding that, at the expedited stage of a workers compensation case, an employee need only show that an authorized physician made a referral for treatment.

“The dispute is not whether the employee has proven a psychological injury,” the judge opined. “The issue is whether the authorized physician made a referral.”

The ruling requires RAE Builders to submit a panel of psychiatrists within seven business days, unless the company seeks an interlocutory appeal.