IQUW expands D&O, financial institutions, cyber covers to Bermuda

Specialty insurer and reinsurer IQUW announced Thursday it expanded its directors and officers, financial institutions and cyber coverage to Bermuda.

Tristram Prior was appointed head of professional lines and cyber insurance, Bermuda. Mr. Prior was previously lead underwriter in London.

Mr. Prior will report to James Mitchell, who was appointed chief underwriting officer for IQUW Bermuda in October.

Global demand is growing for sophisticated coverage across professional lines, cyber and property markets, driven by changing regulatory environments, digital transformation and heightened risk complexity, IQUW said.

Starr, a New York-based investment and insurance organization, announced in October it has a definitive agreement to acquire IQUW Group.