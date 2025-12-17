Howden, Willis settle Lombardo poaching case

Howden and Willis Towers Watson have settled a lawsuit over the hiring of former Willis executive Danielle Lombardo.

The brokers reached a settlement agreement in principle on Tuesday and the New Jersey federal court judge presiding over the case terminated it on Wednesday, according to court documents.

Details of the settlement were not available. Willis and Howden declined to comment.

Wills sued Ms. Lombardo and Howden U.S. in October, alleging she breached restrictive covenants when she took “millions of dollars” in business with her upon joining Howden as vice chair of its U.S. retail operations in September.

One of the clients was real estate company Time Equities, whose business Willis acquired in an asset purchase agreement with Lockton when Ms. Lombardo joined Willis last year, court papers say.

Howden has hired hundreds of staff from rivals since launching its U.S. retail business in August. Marsh and Aon are also in litigation with the London-based brokerage.